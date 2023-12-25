NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) versus Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Financial Review

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) and Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NaaS Technology and Frasers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Frasers Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

NaaS Technology currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given NaaS Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NaaS Technology is more favorable than Frasers Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology -329.71% -151.28% -36.58% Frasers Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NaaS Technology and Frasers Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $285.17 million 1.39 -$817.34 million ($0.58) -2.79 Frasers Group N/A N/A N/A $0.30 26.61

Frasers Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NaaS Technology. NaaS Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frasers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Frasers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frasers Group beats NaaS Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel; and licensing activities. The company offers its products under its own and third party brands, which include Slazenger, Everlast, Lonsdale, Karrimor, 18montrose, Evans Cycles, Flannels, Frasers, Game, House of Fraser, Jack Wills, Sofa.com, Sports Direct, USC, Cruise, and van mildert. The company was formerly known as Sports Direct International plc and changed its name to Frasers Group Plc in December 2019. Frasers Group Plc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Shirebrook, the United Kingdom. Frasers Group plc operates as a subsidiary of MASH Holdings Limited.

