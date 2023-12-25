DataHighway Tops 24-Hour Volume of $180,599.06 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $180,599.06 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

