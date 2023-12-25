Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:WINC)

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 55,196 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

