ZClassic Trading Up 16.2% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $806,794.72 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00071889 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00038334 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00025047 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

