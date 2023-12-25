ASD (ASD) Trading 3.8% Lower This Week

ASD (ASD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $29.90 million and $3.36 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00024201 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,523.20 or 1.00006686 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011865 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00153367 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04553645 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,210,149.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.