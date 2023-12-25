Internet Computer Trading Down 2% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.36 billion and approximately $121.90 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $9.62 or 0.00022115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00109754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00027226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001264 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 511,769,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,451,949 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

