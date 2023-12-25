AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.72 on December 29th

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7241 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWSH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 47,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,460. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 136.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 1,487.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 34,086 shares during the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

