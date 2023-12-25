AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) to Issue Dividend of $4.27 on December 29th

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 4.2717 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance

NVDS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.84. 281,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,987. AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $210.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.19% of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

