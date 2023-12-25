Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (TDSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3091 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TDSD traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,583. The company has a market cap of $78.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51. Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF

The Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (TDSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 13% from peak to trough.

