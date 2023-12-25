Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.72 on December 29th

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.718 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CLSA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.58. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the second quarter worth $1,632,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

