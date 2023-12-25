ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on December 29th

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LRGE traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $59.47. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,878. The stock has a market cap of $175.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.