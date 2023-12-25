IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (DYNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0093 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Price Performance

DYNI traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.34. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,867. IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

