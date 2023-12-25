T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLZ) to Issue Dividend of $2.76 on December 28th

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.7594 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLZ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,998. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30. T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

