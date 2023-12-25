Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on December 29th

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

WINC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

