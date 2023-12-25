Velas (VLX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Velas has a market cap of $34.06 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00110670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00027374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,537,859,711 coins and its circulating supply is 2,537,859,709 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.