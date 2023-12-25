MinePlex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90,415.51 (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and $90,415.51 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

