ReddCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31.84 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 68.8% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $31.84 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00165751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009054 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002222 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

