DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $1.12 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002567 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $233.95 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,534,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,858,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

