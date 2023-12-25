Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Declares Dividend of $4.18

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 4.1797 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:MAXI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.07. 10,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $25.10.
About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
