AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) to Issue $0.23 Dividend

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2328 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCP traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $29.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Get AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF alerts:

About AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (SMCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of ETFs that holds small-cap stocks. SMCP was launched on Apr 21, 2015 and is managed by AlphaMark.

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.