ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Plans Dividend of $0.16

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1583 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

NASDAQ:CACG traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,684. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $113.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.02. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

The ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (CACG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global stocks selected for above average long-term earnings and\u002For cash flow growth while also including ESG criteria. CACG was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by ClearBridge.

