Private Real Estate Strategy via Liquid REITs ETF Declares Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:PRVT)

Private Real Estate Strategy via Liquid REITs ETF (NASDAQ:PRVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2281 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.
Private Real Estate Strategy via Liquid REITs ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Private Real Estate Strategy via Liquid REITs ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.10. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213. Private Real Estate Strategy via Liquid REITs ETF has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36.
