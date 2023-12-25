CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7651 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPC traded down 0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching 21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,855. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is 21.64. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a one year low of 20.68 and a one year high of 22.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

