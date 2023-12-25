AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Declares Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:AADR)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1632 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AADR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.88. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AADR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 365.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 75,343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39,838 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

