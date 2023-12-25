AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Announces $3.26 Dividend

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 3.2644 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $69.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

