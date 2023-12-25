Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Announces $0.29 Dividend

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2924 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Price Performance

Shares of TDSC stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 49,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,829. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $317.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.40. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $23.51.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.