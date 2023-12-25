Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC) Announces $0.65 Dividend

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6504 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Stock Performance

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.93. 8,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,869. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 1,166.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 183.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Company Profile



The Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth. The fund uses a proprietary algo to identify attractive sectors at any given time in the business cycle.

