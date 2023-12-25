AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:DWUS)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1177 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

DWUS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469. The firm has a market cap of $94.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $40.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

