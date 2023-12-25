Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Plans Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:TDSE)

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3256 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51. Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.98% of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (TDSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 16% from peak to trough.

