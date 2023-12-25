Coinmetro Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $918.60 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $918.60 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00023319 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,635.30 or 1.00003418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011909 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010494 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00163994 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,695,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

