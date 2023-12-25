CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Hits $49.14 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $49.14 million and $5.85 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00023319 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,635.30 or 1.00003418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011909 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010494 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00163994 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05768383 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $3,895,877.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

