Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $276.31 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $276.31 million and $3.47 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,274.00 or 0.05211547 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00110670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00027374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015944 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,025,575 coins and its circulating supply is 5,913,285,575 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

