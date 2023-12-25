Decred (DCR) Price Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Decred has a market cap of $261.03 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.59 or 0.00037945 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00132869 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00027464 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002258 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,735,554 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

