Syscoin (SYS) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $104.19 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,635.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.23 or 0.00539080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00116905 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00024312 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 738,478,764 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

