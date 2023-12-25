Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $617.08 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $617.08 million and approximately $97.59 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 829,402,819 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

