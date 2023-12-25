PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Cap of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $63.59 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00165638 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002258 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

