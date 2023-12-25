SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0322 on Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. SALT has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $25,220.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SALT has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00023358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,697.88 or 0.99955113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011806 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010384 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00145265 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03206751 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $24,829.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

