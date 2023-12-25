Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0848 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.67. 10,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,132. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 539.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 354,598 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,223 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.