REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Declares Dividend of $1.18

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.1778 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEPI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.20. 48,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,386. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18.

