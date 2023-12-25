First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Plans $0.25 Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.253 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 921,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,252. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $59.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

