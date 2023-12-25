Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:CLSM)

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5262 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

CLSM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.77. 12,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $111.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 51,560.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.