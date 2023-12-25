Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:COWS)

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWS stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $27.24. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87.

