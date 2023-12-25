iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lowered by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

