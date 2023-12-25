DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $163.79 million and $5.88 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,717.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00165638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.59 or 0.00538891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.53 or 0.00396924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00049174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00116871 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,720,125,092 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.