World Mobile Token Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $86.56 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00110480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00027537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005598 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 506,896,486 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

