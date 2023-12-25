Avalanche Hits Market Cap of $17.65 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $48.30 or 0.00110480 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $17.65 billion and $1.18 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00027537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001235 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,459,984 coins and its circulating supply is 365,427,074 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

