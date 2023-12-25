B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $205.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,026. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

