Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $168.24. 3,492,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,516. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average of $164.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

