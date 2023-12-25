iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,325 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,657. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

