Inscription Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 29,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 152,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 135,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,531 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 566,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,578 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,007,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.